Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) a 'virus’: Sukhbir targets Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal in first rally after Nanded attack

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and his political outfit Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) as well as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, while projecting SAD as the only force capable of “saving Punjab”. Amid talks in political circles of a possible re-alliance between the SAD and the BJP, he, however, did not utter a word about the BJP in his speech.

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Addressing the party’s ‘Punjab Bachao Rally’ at his home district of Muktsar, Sukhbir said he had come home not as the SAD president but as a member of the family to seek the blessings of party workers. He alleged that rival forces had been conspiring for the past two years to weaken the SAD, finish the Badal family and gain control over Punjab, and also to loot donation boxes of gurdwaras.

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The rally was Sukhbir’s first political programme after he survived a life-threatening attack in Nanded in Maharashtra on August 13. He returned to the state on Tuesday and paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo before resuming political activity.

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Referring to the two attacks on his life, Sukhbir alleged that both took place at “Guru Ghars” and those behind them did not even know the ‘maryada’. Invoking the legacy of his father and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, he portrayed SAD as a party committed to peace, communal harmony, farmers, labourers and the state’s development.

Recalling the militancy period, he said Punjab had once been gripped by fear, with people afraid to leave their homes because of violence. He said Parkash Singh Badal and SAD had helped restore peace and stability.

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Sukhbir also attacked Amritpal Singh and his outfit, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), calling it a “virus” and questioning its right to claim that they represent Punjab and Sikh interests. He criticised Amritpal over his background, his party’s use of Guru Granth Sahib as a shield during a protest at a police station, and his campaign against drugs, alleging that his own brother was a drug addict.

He also alleged that Amritpal’s family had been with the Congress until a few years ago, the party that was responsible for the attack on the Akal Takht. Referring to the killing of an alleged associate of Amritpal at Hari Nau village in Faridkot district, Sukhbir claimed the man had been with Amritpal in Dubai and knew about his activities. He alleged that the man was killed after he threatened to reveal details.

His attack on Amritpal comes as the latter’s political outfit has started announcing candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections. There has also been speculation that Amritpal could contest from two constituencies. He said the party was concerned about the release of Amritpal and not the ‘Bandi Singhs’.

Turning towards the AAP government, Sukhbir accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing on law and order, employment and development. He alleged that successive governments had failed to act effectively against incidents of sacrilege and claimed the SAD had been selectively targeted over the issue.

Calling Mann “Guru Dokhi”, Sukhbir asked why protests were not being lodged against him now. “It’s because all others are united,” he claimed.

He also highlighted the record of previous SAD governments, counting some of their welfare works.

Concluding his speech, Sukhbir called upon party workers to strengthen SAD and said the party had launched a war to save Punjab from “Delhi-based forces”. While talking to the media, Sukhbir criticised Bhagwant Mann, alleging that his family was looting the state, and accused his wife of an alleged role in demanding Rs 5 crore to suppress a rape case.

Earlier, senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder defended Sukhbir, saying he was capable enough, and challenged his opponents for a debate with him.

Youth Akali Dal activists welcomed Sukhbir with a road show before the rally.