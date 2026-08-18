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Home / Bathinda / Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) to announce nearly half of candidates by September 15

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) to announce nearly half of candidates by September 15

The announcement was made by Tarsem Singh Khalsa, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, during a programme at Bhikhi in Mansa district on Tuesday

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 06:39 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leaders, including Tarsem Singh Khalsa and MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, along with others at Bhikhi in Mansa district on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) will announce nearly half of its candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in less than a month, said Tarsem Singh Khalsa, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, during a programme at Bhikhi in Mansa district on Tuesday.

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Tarsem Singh said, “A five-member committee has already been formed to select party candidates. Constituency in-charges who meet the criteria and have performed well on the ground will be given tickets. We will announce 50-60 candidates this month or by September 15.”

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On speculation that Amritpal could contest the Assembly election from the Talwandi Sabo constituency in Bathinda district, Tarsem said, “The party will decide the constituency from which he will be fielded.”

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Tarsem also called for Panthic unity to revive Punjab and appealed to all leaders to come together on one platform.

Former Mansa MLA Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh joined the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) today. Aulakh was elected MLA on an SAD ticket in 1997. He later served as chairman of PUNSEED. He is now associated with SAD (Punar Surjit faction).

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