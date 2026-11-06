All glitter, no festive biz for Bathinda traders

The markets in Bathinda are wearing a festive look ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. Shops are decorated with lights and colourful displays, and shopkeepers have stocked their stores adequately. However, the festive cheer is yet to translate into business. Shopkeepers are facing a sluggish response from customers, with business remaining far below expectations.

Shopkeepers across different markets say the number of customers has declined and people are spending cautiously. The business was not as brisk as usual even during the Karwa Chauth festival this year, they added.

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Amit Kapoor, president of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and a resident of Bathinda, said small traders were facing difficulties for several reasons, including online shopping, government policies and the increasing presence of corporate showrooms.

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“How can a small trader compete with online companies that offer discounts of up to 80 per cent? If an item is worth Rs 10,000, how can someone sell it at such a huge discount? Every market now has corporate showrooms. Small traders are struggling to survive,” he said.

He alleged that both the Centre and state governments were not doing enough to protect small businesses. He also raised concerns over the functioning of some departments, claiming that traders were facing frequent raids and inspections.

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Sonu Maheshwari, a social activist and a city resident, said customers were not showing much interest in shopping this festive season. He said business during Karwa Chauth had also remained slow and traders had pinned their hopes on Dhanteras and Diwali.

The jewellery market, too, is witnessing comparatively fewer customers, with the price of gold and silver rising for the past two days.

Kartar Singh Jaura, national chairman of the Akhil Bharatiya Swarnkar Sangh and state president of the Punjab Swarnkar Sangh, said their business was affected. He said the price of 22-carat gold had touched around Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams on Wednesday, while silver was trading around Rs 1,940 per 10 grams.

Jaura said financial constraints faced by middle-class and lower-income families was another major reason for the slowdown. “Many people are just making small purchases to maintain the festive tradition,” he said.

Neeraj Saini, a crockery shop owner in Gandhi Market, said business was negligible compared with previous festive seasons. He said online shopping took away customers from traditional shops.

With Dhanteras falling tomorrow, traders are hoping for a last-minute rush.

“We have come to see how the markets look during the festive season. We visited eight showrooms but purchased only two items because similar products are easily available at lower prices on e-commerce websites,” said Dhanpreet Kaur, Manjit Kaur Brar, Neeti Singla and Khushi Arora, who were at Dhobi Bazar.