All units of Bathinda thermal plant shut, power supply likely to be hit in Punjab

All four units of the 920-MW Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district have been shut down, raising concerns over power generation in Punjab during the peak paddy transplantation season and intense summer heat.

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While three units of the plant were already non-operational, the fourth unit was also shut down on Sunday due to the massive accumulation of fly ash.

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Notably, around 1,800 contractual workers at the thermal plant are currently on strike. Following the shutdown of all units, the plant management has sought additional manpower to clear fly ash and restore operations.

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Sources said the plant has nearly 500 regular employees, about half of whom are engaged in clerical work.

A senior GHTP official said one unit was shut on June 17, followed by two more units on June 19, and the fourth unit was shut on Sunday.

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Talking to The Tribune, GHTP chief engineer Tej Bansal said, “We are hopeful that one 210-MW unit will be made operational by the evening. The issue has arisen due to the strike by contractual workers."

He added that workers were demanding direct engagement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) instead of being hired through contractors. "Their agitation began on June 9, while all contractual workers went on strike from June 16,” he said.

The official further stated that the 250-MW was shut today because it was not possible to clear fly ash without halting operations. "Teams are working to restore the plant, and we expect another unit to become functional by the evening,” he added.