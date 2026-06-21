DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / All units of Bathinda thermal plant shut, power supply likely to be hit in Punjab

All units of Bathinda thermal plant shut, power supply likely to be hit in Punjab

1,800 contractual workers at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district are currently on strike

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:02 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district. Image credit/PSPCL
Advertisement

All four units of the 920-MW Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district have been shut down, raising concerns over power generation in Punjab during the peak paddy transplantation season and intense summer heat.

Advertisement

While three units of the plant were already non-operational, the fourth unit was also shut down on Sunday due to the massive accumulation of fly ash.

Advertisement

Notably, around 1,800 contractual workers at the thermal plant are currently on strike. Following the shutdown of all units, the plant management has sought additional manpower to clear fly ash and restore operations.

Advertisement

Sources said the plant has nearly 500 regular employees, about half of whom are engaged in clerical work.

A senior GHTP official said one unit was shut on June 17, followed by two more units on June 19, and the fourth unit was shut on Sunday.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, GHTP chief engineer Tej Bansal said, “We are hopeful that one 210-MW unit will be made operational by the evening. The issue has arisen due to the strike by contractual workers."

He added that workers were demanding direct engagement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) instead of being hired through contractors. "Their agitation began on June 9, while all contractual workers went on strike from June 16,” he said.

The official further stated that the 250-MW was shut today because it was not possible to clear fly ash without halting operations. "Teams are working to restore the plant, and we expect another unit to become functional by the evening,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts