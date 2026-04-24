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Home / Bathinda / Alleging harassment, businessman ends life; kin block road in protest

Alleging harassment, businessman ends life; kin block road in protest

Before taking the extreme step, the deceased left a note and a video accusing DSP City-I Amritpal Singh Bhaati, Raman Jain, his wife Renu Bala, and one Arshdeep Brar of allegedly harassing and blackmailing him

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:49 PM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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The deceased’s family blocks the road outside the civil hospital in Bathinda on Friday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
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After a local businessman, Sandeep Kumar alias Sonu Bansal, a resident of Nayi Basti here, allegedly died by suicide today, his kith and kin blocked the Mansa Road outside the Civil Hospital.

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Before taking the extreme step, the deceased left a note and a video accusing DSP City-I Amritpal Singh Bhaati, Raman Jain, his wife Renu Bala, who is posted as a reader to a judge, and one Arshdeep Brar of allegedly harassing and blackmailing him.

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In his note, the deceased alleged that after he failed to provide construction material for 10 days to a typist Raman Jain for his under construction house, the accused started demanding double the amount.

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Distressed by this, he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and died.

Regarding the protest, a senior police officer stated that they were first trying to clear the way for traffic. “A case will be registered in this regard,” the officer said.

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At the time of filing this report, the protesters were demanding the registration of a case against those named by the deceased in the video and the note.

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