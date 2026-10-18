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Home / Bathinda / Amit Shah to visit Punjab on October 20, likely to meet Jhota, Gulzar Singh families

Amit Shah to visit Punjab on October 20, likely to meet Jhota, Gulzar Singh families

BJP leader Ravneet Bittu confirms visit; MHA had sought reports on deaths of Jhota, Bikramjit Singh and Gulzar Singh

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 12:53 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ANI photo
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Punjab on October 20, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Sunday, without sharing further details of the visit.

“Punjab welcomes Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji on his visit to Punjab on 20th October,” Bittu, a former Union Minister, said in a post on X.

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At a time when Punjab is battling the grave menace of drugs, we need decisive action, strong leadership and a firm resolve to secure our youth and our future, he said.

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The AAP government in Punjab has lost its mandate much before the completion of its term, Bittu said, appealing to Punjabis to support Shah and have faith in the BJP's mission to make the state drug-free.

“Let us unite to save Punjab's youth and reclaim Punjab's future,” he further said.

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It will be Shah's second visit to Punjab within a month. He had visited Jalandhar on September 30 and addressed a rally marking the culmination of the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', which began on September 18.

Meanwhile, sources said Shah would visit Mansa to meet the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13.

They said the Home Minister would then travel to Gurdaspur to meet the family of anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh and may also visit Sangrur to meet the family of daily-wager Gulzar Singh, the sources said.

Jhota was allegedly shot dead by a medical store owner in Mansa on October 13 following an objection to drug-related activities.

Two days later, on the night of October 15, Bikramjit Singh was allegedly killed at Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur district after opposing drug sales.

On September 7, Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer from Toor Banjara village in Sangrur, allegedly consumed poison after, according to his family, he was asked to apologise for confronting Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the spread of ‘chitta’ (heroin) on September 6.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Friday written three letters to the Punjab Chief Secretary seeking detailed reports on the recent alleged drug-related deaths and killings of Jhota in Mansa, Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur and Gulzar Singh in Sangrur.

The incidents have brought the issue of drug trafficking and the safety of those opposing it into sharp focus in Punjab.

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