Amit Shah visits Parvinder Jhota’s house in Mansa, meeting lasts 20 minutes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the residence of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota (42) on Waterworks Road in Mansa.

Shah’s helicopter landed at the new grain market at 3.15 pm, following which he travelled to Jhota’s residence in a convoy of vehicles. He arrived at 3.26 pm in a bulletproof vehicle provided by the state government and left at 3.46 pm.

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State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon accompanied Shah to the residence of Jhota.

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Before Shah’s arrival, former Union Minister of State Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, visited Jhota’s residence. Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal and BJP's state general sscretary Parminder Singh Brar were also present at Jhota's residence.

A large number of security personnel were deployed in and around Mansa in view of Shah’s visit.

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The family is yet to share details of what transpired during the meeting. Its main demand is a CBI probe, which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed in the morning had been handed over to the central agency by the state government. Besides, the family is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister, the DGP and several other officers.