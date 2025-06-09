DT
PT
Home / Bathinda / Amritpal’s uncle brought to AIIMS Bathinda for second time in two days

His uncle Harjit Singh has reportedly been on a hunger strike for the past two weeks, demanding normal visitation rights, a mattress, and permission to make phone calls to his family in Canada
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar/Bathinda, Updated At : 10:16 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
Harjit Singh, uncle of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. File photo
For the second time in two days, Harjit Singh, uncle of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, was brought to AIIMS Bathinda from Central Jail in Bathinda. Earlier, on Saturday, Harjit had refused treatment and was taken back to jail. However, he was later diagnosed with a urinary infection.

Harjit has reportedly been on a hunger strike for the past two weeks, demanding normal visitation rights, a mattress, and permission to make phone calls to his family in Canada. His counsel, advocate Harpal Singh Khara, said, “The authorities are attempting to administer forced treatment to Harjit, who has acute diabetes. Despite this, Harjit remains resolute in refusing treatment until his demands are met.”

Notably, Harjit is one of the nine aides of Amritpal Singh who were transferred from the Dibrugarh jail in Assam after their NSA detention ended and were subsequently arrested in the Ajnala police station case. Harjit, along with Kulwant Singh, Basant Singh, and Bhagwant Singh, alias “Pardhanmantri Bajeke”, is currently lodged in the Bathinda jail.

