ANTF nabs 3 with heroin, opium, intoxicants in Ferozepur

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested three alleged drug smugglers and recovered 6.155 kg of heroin, 2.795 kg of opium and 485 g of intoxicating powder in three separate operations.

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AIG ANTF Gurinderbir Singh said that in the first case, ANTF personnel arrested Davinder Singh alias Ekam, a resident of Dharamkot, and recovered 3.55 kg of heroin from his possession.

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In the second case, another alleged drug smuggler, identified as Ranjeet Singh alias Rana of Machhiwara, was arrested and 3.1 kg of heroin was recovered from him.

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In the third operation, ANTF personnel apprehended Ranjeet Singh alias Rana, a resident of Amritsar, and recovered 2.795 kg of opium, 485 g of white intoxicating powder and 1.35 kg of intoxicating black liquid from his possession.

All three accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at the ANTF police station in SAS Nagar. Further investigation is under way.