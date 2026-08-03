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Home / Bathinda / Anti-Baghel, Raja Warring posters surface ahead of 'Har Ghar, Congress Mazboot' event in Warring's hometown Muktsar

Anti-Baghel, Raja Warring posters surface ahead of 'Har Ghar, Congress Mazboot' event in Warring's hometown Muktsar

The identity of those behind the posters was not immediately known

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 12:36 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Hours before the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' programme, posters and hoardings targeting Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel appeared across different parts of the town on Monday. Notably, Muktsar is Warring's hometown.

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In some posters, Baghel is depicted as Simon, with the slogan, "Go Back Baghel". Other posters carried messages such as, "Remove Raja and Baghel, Save Congress" and "Listen, Rahul ji, bring back Channi to form the government."

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The party programme is scheduled for 3 pm today and will be attended by Baghel, Warring and other party leaders.

The identity of those behind the posters was not immediately known, and there has been no official response from the Congress leadership regarding the matter.

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Meanwhile, the Congress is holding its 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' programme in Bathinda today.

Notably, factionalism had earlier come to the fore within the Congress during party events held in Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Mansa.

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