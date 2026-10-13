The inconsolable mother of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, while sitting amid the protesters at Tinkoni Chowk in Mansa, said that he had touched her feet before leaving the house, saying, “Keep my food ready. I will come back and eat.”

She said Parvinder had left home on a scooter, despite her asking him not to go.

Advertisement

She said that she was waiting for him to return when she received the news of his death. The grieving mother alleged that Jhota had earlier expressed fears for his life.

Advertisement

“He was working to save Punjab’s youth from drugs. He wanted to bring children and young women out of the grip of drugs and was raising his voice against the drug menace. He wanted to save the future of Punjab’s youth, but lost his own life,” she added.

In the past few years, Jhota had emerged as a prominent voice against drug abuse in the region. His killing has triggered outrage among his supporters.