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Home / Bathinda / Anti-drug activist Jhota's mother recalls his last words before he was shot dead

Anti-drug activist Jhota's mother recalls his last words before he was shot dead

She says Parvinder left home on a scooter, despite her asking him not to go

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 03:04 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Family members of Parvinder Singh Jhota mourn his death in Mansa on Tuesday.
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The inconsolable mother of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, while sitting amid the protesters at Tinkoni Chowk in Mansa, said that he had touched her feet before leaving the house, saying, “Keep my food ready. I will come back and eat.”

 She said Parvinder had left home on a scooter, despite her asking him not to go.

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 She said that she was waiting for him to return when she received the news of his death. The grieving mother alleged that Jhota had earlier expressed fears for his life.

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 “He was working to save Punjab’s youth from drugs. He wanted to bring children and young women out of the grip of drugs and was raising his voice against the drug menace. He wanted to save the future of Punjab’s youth, but lost his own life,” she added.

 In the past few years, Jhota had emerged as a prominent voice against drug abuse in the region. His killing has triggered outrage among his supporters.

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