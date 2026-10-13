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Home / Bathinda / Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota shot dead in Punjab's Mansa; incident streamed live on Facebook

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota shot dead in Punjab's Mansa; incident streamed live on Facebook

Four companions injured; video shows argument with chemist shop owner over drugs

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 11:13 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
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Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa town on Wednesday morning, while four of his companions also sustained bullet injuries.

A 5.48-minute live video was streamed on Jhota’s Facebook page, in which bullets were fired. Jhota and his companions were reportedly seen arguing with the drug store owner over drugs in the video.

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All five were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Jhota was declared brought dead.

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Mansa Civil Hospital SMO Dr Gurmail Singh told The Tribune that Jhota had sustained three bullet injuries — two in the abdomen and one in the thigh.

“One of the bullets had pierced Parvinder’s liver, leading to his death,” he said.

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The other injured persons sustained minor bullet injuries, the SMO added.

Meanwhile, a large number of people started gathering at the Civil Hospital following the incident.

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