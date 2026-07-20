Anti-migrant slogans found on Bathinda administrative complex wall; one detained

Anti-migrant slogans were found written on the boundary wall of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Bathinda late on Sunday night, following which the district administration covered them with black paint.

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The slogans, which mentioned the name of Shaheedi Jatha Mata Sahib Kaur Punjab, were found at four locations on the DAC boundary wall, starting from Gate Number 4 of the Mini Secretariat and extending further along the premises.

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People working in the area said the slogans appeared to have been written around midnight by unidentified persons. The motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained.

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Notably, around two years ago, unidentified persons had also written pro-Khalistan slogans on the DAC wall.

Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said a 60-year-old man, identified as Pargat Singh of Ludhiana, had been taken into preventive custody in connection with the incident.

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“He appears to have be influenced by certain social media posts. He has worked as a truck driver. We are investigating whether any group or organisation is behind these slogans,” the SP said.