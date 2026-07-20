DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Anti-migrant slogans found on Bathinda administrative complex wall; one detained

Anti-migrant slogans found on Bathinda administrative complex wall; one detained

Bathinda SP (City) says 60-year-old man, resident of Ludhiana, taken into preventive custody in connection with the incident

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:39 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The anti-migrant slogan painted over with black colour on the wall of the District Administrative Complex in Bathinda on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pawan Sharma
Advertisement

Anti-migrant slogans were found written on the boundary wall of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Bathinda late on Sunday night, following which the district administration covered them with black paint.

Advertisement

The slogans, which mentioned the name of Shaheedi Jatha Mata Sahib Kaur Punjab, were found at four locations on the DAC boundary wall, starting from Gate Number 4 of the Mini Secretariat and extending further along the premises.

Advertisement

People working in the area said the slogans appeared to have been written around midnight by unidentified persons. The motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

Notably, around two years ago, unidentified persons had also written pro-Khalistan slogans on the DAC wall.

Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said a 60-year-old man, identified as Pargat Singh of Ludhiana, had been taken into preventive custody in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

“He appears to have be influenced by certain social media posts. He has worked as a truck driver. We are investigating whether any group or organisation is behind these slogans,” the SP said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts