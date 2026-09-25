Anti-narcotics cop attacked with ice pick during drug recovery operation in Talwandi Sabo, attacker shot in legs

A man allegedly attacked a senior constable of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bathinda, with an ice pick during a drug recovery operation near Talwandi Sabo late Thursday night, following which a police official fired at him, injuring him in both legs.

The injured policeman, identified as senior constable Gurpreet Singh, was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Talwandi Sabo, while the alleged accused, Satnam Singh, a resident of Mirpur Kalan village in Mansa district and currently residing in Raman Mandi, was shifted to a hospital in Bathinda.

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As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, the Anti-Narcotics Cell team was conducting a checking operation near a bridge on the Talwandi Sabo-Raman Mandi road around 10 pm when it recovered 102 gm of heroin from two people, Hardeep Singh and Ravi Singh, both of Lehri village, who were travelling in an SUV.

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While the police were carrying out legal proceedings, Satnam allegedly arrived on an unnumbered motorcycle carrying an ice pick. He allegedly threatened the police personnel and demanded that the people from whom the heroin had been recovered be released.

The complainant alleged that Satnam attacked him multiple times with the ice pick, hitting his right hand as he tried to protect his head. When the attack continued, Head Constable Amarinder Singh first fired a warning shot and subsequently fired two rounds at Satnam’s legs after allegedly seeing him continue the attack.

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The police said Satnam sustained injuries to both legs and fell to the ground.

The Talwandi Sabo police have registered a case under Sections 109, 118(1), 132 and 221 of the BNS against Satnam Singh and started an investigation.

Talwandi Sabo DSP Jasjyot Singh said the accused had multiple cases in the past.