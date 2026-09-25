DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Anti-narcotics cop attacked with ice pick during drug recovery operation in Talwandi Sabo, attacker shot in legs

Anti-narcotics cop attacked with ice pick during drug recovery operation in Talwandi Sabo, attacker shot in legs

Accused allegedly assaulted policeman while demanding release of two drug suspects

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:53 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. Credit/iStock
Advertisement

A man allegedly attacked a senior constable of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bathinda, with an ice pick during a drug recovery operation near Talwandi Sabo late Thursday night, following which a police official fired at him, injuring him in both legs.

The injured policeman, identified as senior constable Gurpreet Singh, was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Talwandi Sabo, while the alleged accused, Satnam Singh, a resident of Mirpur Kalan village in Mansa district and currently residing in Raman Mandi, was shifted to a hospital in Bathinda.

Advertisement

As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, the Anti-Narcotics Cell team was conducting a checking operation near a bridge on the Talwandi Sabo-Raman Mandi road around 10 pm when it recovered 102 gm of heroin from two people, Hardeep Singh and Ravi Singh, both of Lehri village, who were travelling in an SUV.

Advertisement

While the police were carrying out legal proceedings, Satnam allegedly arrived on an unnumbered motorcycle carrying an ice pick. He allegedly threatened the police personnel and demanded that the people from whom the heroin had been recovered be released.

The complainant alleged that Satnam attacked him multiple times with the ice pick, hitting his right hand as he tried to protect his head. When the attack continued, Head Constable Amarinder Singh first fired a warning shot and subsequently fired two rounds at Satnam’s legs after allegedly seeing him continue the attack.

Advertisement

The police said Satnam sustained injuries to both legs and fell to the ground.

The Talwandi Sabo police have registered a case under Sections 109, 118(1), 132 and 221 of the BNS against Satnam Singh and started an investigation.

Talwandi Sabo DSP Jasjyot Singh said the accused had multiple cases in the past.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts