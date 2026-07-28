Army jawan among 3 arrested for Ajitwal jewellery shop loot in Moga, 1.5 kg silver recovered

The Ajitwal police have arrested three men, including a serving Indian Army soldier, for looting a jewellery shop in the local market. Police have recovered stolen silver ornaments, the car used in the crime, an illegal country-made pistol, a kirpan and another sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukha and Hardeep Singh alias Harpy — both sons of Angrez Singh — and Pavittar Singh alias Lalla, son of Gurdeep Singh. All three are residents of Ram Wala Nawan village under the Mehna police station. During investigation, it emerged that Sukhdeep Singh was on leave at his native village at the time of the incident. Police said his service record and conduct are being verified.

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According to police, three car-borne youths looted silver ornaments from a jeweller’s shop in Ajitwal market on July 21. An FIR was registered at the Ajitwal police station under Sections 309(4), 3(5) and 351(1) of the BNS against unidentified persons.

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Using CCTV footage, technical surveillance and other inputs, police arrested the three accused today.

Police recovered around one-and-a-half kg looted silver, the car used in the crime, an illegal country-made pistol, a kirpan and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused. None of the three arrested men have any prior criminal record, police said.

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The accused will be produced in court for police remand. Further investigation is under way to determine whether they were involved in any other cases, police added.