Around 60% principal posts vacant in Punjab Government schools: Teachers’ front

Even as the state government pushes its ‘Shiksha Kranti’ campaign in schools, 1,153 of the 1,927 sanctioned principal posts in government schools, or 59.83 per cent, are lying vacant, according to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab. The School Education Department’s attempt to fill the posts through promotions has been stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A senior functionary of the department, who did not wish to be named, said the department was working on a promotion plan to fill the principal posts, but the exercise had been stayed by the HC till January 13, 2027. Sakkatar Singh, Director, Secondary Education, did not respond to repeated calls.

In an order dated August 26, the High Court had restrained the School Education Department from conducting any departmental promotion exercise to the principal posts until the next hearing on January 13, 2027. The order came on a petition wherein it was argued that no separate seniority list of the different cadres had been issued or maintained, and that the promotion process violates the two sets of service rules governing the different categories of employees.

DTF state president Digvijay Pal Sharma and state secretary Resham Singh Khemuana alleged that the government was staging a political exercise while schools lacked basic administrative leadership. “Talking about an education revolution without teachers is a farce,” the DTF leaders said. They added that delegations had repeatedly met officials at the District Education Office and the department, demanding immediate promotions, but no action was taken.

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The shortage is most severe in Mansa and SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr), where 86.30 per cent and 86.54 per cent of principal posts are vacant. Mansa has 63 vacancies against 73 posts, while 45 posts are vacant against 52 in SBS Nagar. Barnala (78.72 per cent), Tarn Taran (77.92 per cent) and Moga (77.38 per cent) also have more than three-fourths of the posts vacant.

In the Malwa belt, Moga has 65 vacancies against 84 posts, Faridkot 28 against 42 (66.67 per cent), Bathinda 88 (68.22 per cent) and Sangrur 66 or 69.47 per cent posts vacant. Kapurthala has 69.35 per cent posts vacant, Jalandhar (69.18 per cent) and Gurdaspur (60.68 per cent) also above vacancies above the state average. Jalandhar has the highest number of vacancies at 110, followed by Ludhiana (91).

Vacancies are on the lower side in Fazilka (31.65 per cent), Patiala (40.37 per cent), Pathankot (46.81 per cent), Muktsar (47.73 per cent) and Ludhiana (50.28 per cent). Mohali, according to the data, has no vacancy.

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35,000 other teaching posts also vacant

The problem of staff shortage is not confined to principals. The DTF claimed that about 35,000 posts of headmasters, block primary education officers, teachers, ETT teachers and pre-primary teachers were lying vacant. It alleged that thousands of teachers have been engaged in the census work, the special intensive revision of electoral rolls and other non-teaching duties, further affecting teaching work.