As polls near, scramble for ticket in Ferozepur Urban constituency

As the 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab draw closer, the race for the AAP ticket from Ferozepur Urban is gathering momentum, with more than two dozen aspirants already having thrown their hats into the ring.

Among the latest entrants is Kuldeep Bhullar, elder brother of sitting AAP MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar. Other prominent faces include Sukhraj Singh Gora, Vinod Soi, Ashok Gupta, Diljot Kamboj, Major Harminder Singh Bhullar, Manjit Kaur, Premnath Sharma and Shaminder Singh Khinda.

Khinda, who is currently the Chairman of Punjab Agro, hails from Zira. He stepped up his political activities after former gangster Gurpreet Sekhon joined the AAP and shifted his base to Zira.

The growing competition is increasingly visible across the constituency, with posters and hoardings featuring aspirants dotting major roads, streets and roundabouts. The contenders have also stepped up their presence at social gatherings and public functions, reaching out to residents during various occasions, ranging from celebrations to bereavements, in a bid to strengthen their grassroots connections.

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Talking to The Tribune, Kuldeep Bhullar said he decided to enter the race after people from nearby villages urged him to seek nomination. “I had not initially intended to contest the election, but my supporters requested me and I could not ignore their demand,” he said, adding that his supporters had even collected funds to meet his election expenses.

Another aspirant, Vinod Soi, said he had sought the party ticket from the constituency during the previous Assembly elections as well. Claiming to have been associated with the party since its early days, Soi said he had remained loyal to the organisation despite being denied the ticket twice.

Major Harminder Singh Bhullar (retd), who earlier served as Officer on Special Duty to former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, said he joined the AAP after being impressed by its policies and the welfare initiatives undertaken by the Mann government. “The party has undertaken several works in the public interest which, according to me, had not been done by any of the previous governments. I am campaigning for the party with full enthusiasm in villages as well as the city and am hopeful that the party will give me the ticket,” he said.

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AAP district president Harjinder Singh Ghanga attributed the growing number of ticket aspirants to the party’s increasing popularity. He said the government had undertaken several welfare initiatives, encouraging more people to seek the party nomination.

“The party will decide who gets the ticket. Whoever is given the ticket by the party will get the support of the entire organisation,” Ghanga said.

Meanwhile, sitting MLA Ranbir Bhullar expressed confidence that the party would renominate him for the coming polls. “I am working with full swing day and night and getting full support of the people of this ‘halka’, who are satisfied with my work,” he said.

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None of the four AAP MLAs from the district, which has four Assembly constituencies, has figured in the party’s first list of 40 nominees. Apart from Ferozepur Urban, several contenders have also started staking claim from Ferozepur Rural, Guruharsahai and Zira constituencies.

With aspirants stepping up their public outreach and political activities, the race for the AAP nomination is expected to intensify in the coming months.

The final decision, however, will rest with the party leadership, which will have to weight the aspirants’ organisational standing, public connect and electoral prospects before announcing its candidate for this crucial urban constituency.