DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / 'Ashwani shot my son in front of me:' Parvinder Jhota's father in FIR at Punjab's Mansa

'Ashwani shot my son in front of me:' Parvinder Jhota's father in FIR at Punjab's Mansa

As per the FIR, shop owner Ashwani Kumar, his two associates and a person who was speaking over the phone at the time allegedly conspired to kill Jhota

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 04:00 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Main accused Ashwani (in white shirt) shot Parvinder Jhota (inset pic) at his shop in Mansa.
Advertisement

The Mansa City-2 police on Wednesday registered an FIR on the statement of ex-serviceman Bhim Singh, father of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on Tuesday.

 As per the FIR, shop owner Ashwani Kumar, his two associates and a person who was speaking over the phone at the time allegedly conspired to kill Jhota. In his complaint, Bhim Singh stated that his son was an anti-drug crusader who had earned the ire of some politicians and government officials.

Advertisement

Bhim Singh claimed that he was at the district courts when he heard gunshots on Tuesday and was informed that Jhota had been shot. “I saw my son soaked in blood, moving towards a shoe store. Ashwani had a pistol in his hand, and some other persons were accompanying him. Ashwani opened fire at my son in front of me,” he alleged in his complaint to the police.

Advertisement

 He further alleged that Kulwinder Singh Sukhi and some passersby were also injured in the firing. Bhupinderpal Singh Ruby, who was present with Jhota, witnessed the entire incident, he claimed.

 Meanwhile, Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh said two accused, including the main accused Ashwani Kumar had been arrested.

Advertisement

 Jhota was shot dead during a confrontation over the alleged sale of intoxicating substance at a chemist shop. The incident was live streamed by Jhota on Facebook and triggered protests, with his family and supporters demanding action against those responsible.

 On allegations levelled by Jhota’s family against a DSP and a woman Inspector, the DIG said action would be taken if anything adverse against the officials emerged during the investigation.

 Regarding the demolition exercise carried out at the accused’s house, the DIG said it had been conducted legally. He added that the number of protesters was much higher than police personnel at the shop that was vandalised, adding a minor fire had broken out at the site which was doused.

Responding to a query, the DIG said as per the preliminary investigation, Ashwani was speaking to a relative over the phone at the time of the incident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts