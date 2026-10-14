The Mansa City-2 police on Wednesday registered an FIR on the statement of ex-serviceman Bhim Singh, father of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on Tuesday.

As per the FIR, shop owner Ashwani Kumar, his two associates and a person who was speaking over the phone at the time allegedly conspired to kill Jhota. In his complaint, Bhim Singh stated that his son was an anti-drug crusader who had earned the ire of some politicians and government officials.

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Bhim Singh claimed that he was at the district courts when he heard gunshots on Tuesday and was informed that Jhota had been shot. “I saw my son soaked in blood, moving towards a shoe store. Ashwani had a pistol in his hand, and some other persons were accompanying him. Ashwani opened fire at my son in front of me,” he alleged in his complaint to the police.

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He further alleged that Kulwinder Singh Sukhi and some passersby were also injured in the firing. Bhupinderpal Singh Ruby, who was present with Jhota, witnessed the entire incident, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh said two accused, including the main accused Ashwani Kumar had been arrested.

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Jhota was shot dead during a confrontation over the alleged sale of intoxicating substance at a chemist shop. The incident was live streamed by Jhota on Facebook and triggered protests, with his family and supporters demanding action against those responsible.

On allegations levelled by Jhota’s family against a DSP and a woman Inspector, the DIG said action would be taken if anything adverse against the officials emerged during the investigation.

Regarding the demolition exercise carried out at the accused’s house, the DIG said it had been conducted legally. He added that the number of protesters was much higher than police personnel at the shop that was vandalised, adding a minor fire had broken out at the site which was doused.

Responding to a query, the DIG said as per the preliminary investigation, Ashwani was speaking to a relative over the phone at the time of the incident.