Tension prevailed at ITI Chowk in Budhlada, Mansa district, on Thursday after residents caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in uniform allegedly consuming ‘chitta’ (heroin) in public.

The incident led to a protest, with residents blocking the road and demanding strict action against the police official. The protesters also smashed the glass of a gate at a nearby automobile showroom, where police personnel had taken the ASI to protect him from the gathering.

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Inspector Jaspreet Singh, SHO of the Budhlada City police station, who was present at the spot, said the police were yet to ascertain the ASI's identity. He appealed to the public to allow the police to verify his credentials.

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Sub-Inspector Mela Singh, SHO of the Budhlada Sada police station, was also present at the spot. Later, SP Narinder Singh reached the scene and tried to pacify the protesters.

The showroom owner also condemned the alleged conduct of the police official and demanded action against him.

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Several women joined the protest, alleging that some women in the area were involved in drug peddling. They claimed to have witnessed the ASI consuming chitta.

Some nihangs also reached the spot as tension continued in the area.

The incident comes amid ongoing protests in Mansa over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and the mysterious death of marginal farmer Daljit Singh. Protesters have been demanding action against those responsible and accountability from the police.