Assailants fire gunshots at shopkeeper’s house near Ferozepur

A Mamdot-based shopkeeper’s house was targeted by unidentified armed assailants for the second time in a fortnight after the family reportedly received extortion threats from gangsters.

According to information, two masked youths on a motorcycle opened fire at the main gate of Manish Chopra’s house on Wednesday night and fled the spot. Sources said a cop deployed for the family’s security was also present inside the house at the time of the incident.

Earlier, on the night of October 18, two motorcycle-borne assailants had targeted the same house and fired shots at the main gate.

Manish Chopra, who runs a grocery store in Mamdot, had reportedly received calls from foreign numbers demanding an extortion amount running into lakhs of rupees. The callers had given him 20 days to pay the money. He had also lodged a complaint with the district police following the threats. A cop was deputed for his security as a precautionary measure.

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SSP Bhupinder Singh said the matter was being investigated and the accused would soon nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, Manish said he had applied for an arms licence for his personal security and had completed all formalities, but the licence was yet to be issued.