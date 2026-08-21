Assistant Loco Pilot attacked in Bathinda; driver abducted, car robbed in separate incident

An Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by three unidentified men in the Railway Colony area late on Thursday night.

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The victim, Sandeep Kumar Meena, was returning home after duty when the accused allegedly intercepted him near the Railway rest house around midnight.

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One of the attackers struck him on the ear with a sharp-edged weapon, severing a part of it. He managed to flee on his scooter and was later admitted to a private hospital, where he underwent surgery.

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The police have recorded his statement and have started investigating the incident. Some railway employees met the SHO on Friday and sought strict action and increased patrolling in the area.

In another incident, around seven men allegedly abducted a driver and robbed him of his car on Mela Ram Road on Thursday night.

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Sumit Kumar, a Karnal resident, had taken his employer’s car out to have tea when the accused intercepted him while he was on the phone. They allegedly assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, tied a cloth over his face and forced him into the car.

The accused allegedly took him towards the highway, assaulted him and later tried to push him in front of a truck. Sumit claimed that he escaped by jumping into the paddy fields. He later informed the police.

The accused fled with the car, cash and some documents.

The Kotwali police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.