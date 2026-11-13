Back from Canada, Ferozepur youngster turns fitness into mission against drugs

At a time when thousands of Punjab’s youngsters are moving overseas in search of better opportunities, 26-year-old Sandeep Singh Sidhu from Khai Feme Ke village in this border district has chosen a different path. After spending nearly two years in Canada, he returned to his native village and is now inspiring local youth to stay fit, remain away from drugs and lead more purposeful, healthy and disciplined lives.

Born into a farming family, Sandeep’s family owns around 30 acres of agricultural land. His two sisters are married and settled. After completing a Bachelor of Arts degree, Sandeep moved to Canada on a student visa in February 2023, like lakhs of other Punjabi youngsters pursuing their dreams abroad.

However, life overseas gave him a new perspective. After spending about 18 months in Canada, he decided to return to Punjab in November 2024, emerging as an example of reverse migration. Instead of chasing opportunities abroad, he chose to dedicate himself to spreading awareness about fitness and serving the community back home.

Since his return, Sandeep has transformed himself into a hybrid athlete and become known for his remarkable endurance feats. Maintaining a rigorous training schedule, he runs between 40 and 60 kilometres every week and follows a disciplined lifestyle centred on physical fitness and mental resilience.

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Among his most notable achievements is an extraordinary run from Ferozepur to the native village of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district, covering approximately 165 kilometres in nearly 27 hours. The run tested his physical and mental endurance and earned him appreciation from fitness enthusiasts across the region. He has also completed a long-distance run from Ferozepur to Sri Amritsar Sahib, covering nearly 120 kilometres.

Talking to The Tribune, Sandeep said sports and fitness could play a crucial role in protecting Punjab’s youth from the menace of drugs. He believes that when young people focus on improving their physical and mental well-being, they naturally develop the confidence and discipline needed to avoid harmful addictions and pursue meaningful goals.

He stressed that the fight against drugs cannot be won through enforcement alone and requires greater investment in sports infrastructure at the grassroots level. Sandeep urged the Punjab Government to establish more playgrounds and gyms in villages so that youngsters have access to positive recreational and fitness activities.

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Demonstrating his commitment to the cause, he offered to provide free coaching and bodybuilding training to local youth. He believes that encouraging youngsters to spend time on playgrounds rather than on the streets can make a significant contribution to building a healthier and drug-free society.

Today, through his dedication to fitness and social awareness, he is inspiring a growing number of young people to invest in themselves, remain connected to their roots and work towards a stronger and healthier Punjab.