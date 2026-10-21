A day ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday visited Mansa and launched a sharp attack on the AAP government, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing to control drug trafficking, gangster activities and current law-and-order situation in the state.

On the Assembly session, Bajwa said law and order would be a key issue, asserting that neither families nor businesses felt safe. He also questioned the educational qualifications of legislators.

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Addressing mediapersons in Bathinda before leaving for Mansa to meet slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family, Bajwa demanded Mann’s resignation over Jhota's murder, saying the victim’s father had sought the Chief Minister’s resignation and a CBI probe to establish who had spoken to Ashwani, the main accused in the murder case, over the phone at the time of the murder.

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Bajwa questioned the renewal of Ashwani’s drug licence and the issuance of a weapon licence despite his past criminal cases. He sought accountability from the government.

“Punjab is burning, while the CM was going to France to celebrate birthday,” Bajwa said. He also questioned what the state government had brought back from Paris and criticised the Chief Minister over the alleged airport detention and fine.

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Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bajwa asked why the Centre had failed to stop drug trafficking despite Central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, having powers to act. He questioned the alleged delay in installing anti-drone systems along Punjab’s border and referred to major drug recoveries at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Bajwa alleged that the BJP and AAP were working in close coordination and said the drug menace could be controlled by 90 per cent with political will.

He also accused the government of allowing gangsters to operate from jails and cited the Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala murder case while raising concerns over prison administration.

Rahul Gandhi to come to Punjab in first week of November: Bajwa

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would come to Punjab in the first week of November, said Bajwa. Asked if Rahul would visit Mansa to meet the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, Bajwa said, “The tour details are yet to come.”