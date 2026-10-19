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Home / Bathinda / Balkaur Singh postpones Sidhu Moosewala’s remaining hologram tour dates amid Jhota murder protests

Balkaur Singh postpones Sidhu Moosewala’s remaining hologram tour dates amid Jhota murder protests

Earlier, Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa announced on Sunday that she was putting her film ‘Thaapi’ on hold amid public anger over Jhota’s killing

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 09:43 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. File Photo
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Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, has postponed the remaining dates of his son’s 'Signed to God' hologram tour in Canada and the US, citing the ongoing protests in Punjab following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

In a social media post, Balkaur said the decision had been taken in view of the prevailing situation in Punjab and the protests following Jhota’s killing.

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“Punjab comes first,” he said, adding that his constituency Mansa, and Punjab remained his priorities.

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Apologising to fans in Calgary and the US, he said he could not meet them this time but promised to return soon with a better presentation of Sidhu Moosewala’s music.

He also thanked fans in Toronto and Vancouver for their overwhelming response, saying the shows in both cities had been sold out. The performances in these cities had already taken place, while the remaining shows in Calgary and the US had been put on hold.

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The announcement comes amid continuing protests in Mansa over the October 13 killing of Jhota, who was shot dead at a medical store in the town.

Balkaur is an aspirant for the Congress ticket from the Mansa Assembly constituency. He is a resident of Moosa village near Mansa town.

Balkaur, his wife Charan Kaur and their younger son Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as ‘Nikka Sidhu’, have gone to Canada for the shows.

Earlier, Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa announced on Sunday that she was putting her film ‘Thaapi’ on hold amid public anger over Jhota’s killing. In a Punjabi message posted on Facebook, she said the film, which was released worldwide on October 16, would not be screened in cinemas from Monday.

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