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Home / Bathinda / Bandh observed in several towns over police lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala

Bandh observed in several towns over police lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala

Protesters also urged the state government to address long-pending demands of sanitation workers and warned of intensifying agitation if justice was not delivered

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 11:24 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers, joined by members of other organisations, carry an effigy of two police officers during a protest march against the alleged lathicharge in Barnala, as they stage a demonstration in Bathinda on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
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Normal life was affected in almost every town in Malwa region, comprising of Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Abohar, Fazilka, Malout, Muktsar and Gidderbaha on Thursday as a bandh was being observed following a call given by sanitation workers to protest the police lathicharge on their colleagues in Barnala.

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The markets and several business establishments remained closed in response to the bandh, while sanitation workers and members of various organisations staged demonstrations at different places.

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The protesters demanded dismissal of those responsible for the lathicharge. They also urged the state government to address the long-pending demands of sanitation workers and warned of intensifying their agitation if justice was not delivered at the earliest.

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The bandh received support from trader associations and social organisations, leading to a visible impact on commercial activity. The bandh is to be observed till afternoon.

The banks, educational institutes, chemists, dairies, etc were found open at some places.

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At some places, the protesting workers appealed to shopkeepers who had kept their shops open to close them in response to the ongoing bandh.

Showers bring temperatures down

Meanwhile, rain lashed some parts of the Malwa region during the day. The showers brought down temperatures and improved the weather, although waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas at some places, causing temporary inconvenience to commuters.

Notably, 18 sanitation workers and four policemen were reportedly injured in Barnala when clashes erupted on July 22 after the district administration, with police assistance, began lifting garbage during the sanitation workers’ strike. The workers opposed the move near SD College, where the police allegedly resorted to a lathicharge. Later, when protesters gathered at Handiaya Bazar and allegedly hurled garbage at the police, another round of lathicharge reportedly followed.

The sanitation workers had already been on strike, demanding regularisation and raising several other issues, with garbage continuing to accumulate across the city.

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