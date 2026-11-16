Barnala administration rewards 25 farmers for stubble management

Continuing its initiative to encourage farmers to manage paddy stubble without burning it, the Barnala district administration has selected 25 more farmers for cash prizes totalling Rs 1 lakh under the Stubble Management Campaign-2026.

The second weekly lucky draw was conducted on Sunday through a randomised process in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish.

Kaur Singh of Hamidi village won the first prize of Rs 20,000, while Narinderjit Singh of Kalal Majra secured the second prize of Rs 15,000. Sukhpal Singh of Barnala won the third prize of Rs 10,000. The remaining 22 selected farmers will receive Rs 2,500 each.

The initiative follows the first lucky draw held on November 6, in which 25 farmers were selected for prizes worth Rs 1 lakh. Sukhwinder Singh of Jhaloor village won the first prize of Rs 20,000. He had made bales of paddy stubble and adopted the mulching technique for potato cultivation.

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Jaswinder Singh Johal of Bihla village won the second prize of Rs 15,000 for adopting mulching for potato cultivation and using a super seeder for wheat sowing. Manpreet Singh of Handiaya village secured the third prize of Rs 10,000. He had also made stubble bales and used a super seeder for wheat sowing. The other 22 farmers received Rs 2,500 each.

The administration has earmarked Rs 7 lakh in prizes under the campaign, with 25 farmers to be selected every week for seven weeks. Five more draws are scheduled to be held.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vivek Modi said farmers were increasingly adopting practices such as making stubble bales, mulching and using super seeders instead of burning crop residue.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the initiative aimed to recognise farmers adopting environment-friendly agricultural practices and encourage others to follow suit. He appealed to farmers to manage crop residue scientifically and contribute to environmental protection.