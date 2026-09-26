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Home / Bathinda / Barnala: Youth found dead with syringe in leg a day after returning from de-addiction centre

Barnala: Youth found dead with syringe in leg a day after returning from de-addiction centre

Nearly 27-year-old found dead along village path; family alleges he died after consuming 'Chitta'; police register case of suspected drug overdose

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 07:48 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A nearly 27-year-old youth, who had returned home from a de-addiction centre on Friday evening, was found dead allegedly due to a drug overdose at Sehjra village in the Mehal Kalan Assembly segment here on Saturday morning.

The deceased Baljinder Singh, an electrician, was found lying face down along a path in the village, with an injection allegedly inserted into his leg. The photos and video clips of the body have also surfaced on social media.

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A village resident spotted the body, following which an announcement was made from a gurdwara in the village. Some village residents then reached the spot and identified the deceased.

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Karnail Singh, an uncle of the deceased, said Baljinder was addicted to drugs and had been admitted to a de-addiction centre for some time. He was brought home from the centre after nearly three months on Friday evening, he said.

“He left home on his motorcycle on Saturday morning, after which we were informed that he had been found dead. He had suffered a fracture in his leg recently, and the rod was to be removed today. However, he went to Barnala to buy ‘Chitta’ and died. ‘Chitta’ is easily available near the grain market in Barnala,” he alleged.

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Meanwhile, some village residents claimed that this was the third drug-related death in the village in the recent past.

Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said a case related to a suspected drug overdose was being registered at the Mehal Kalan police station.

The exact cause of death, however, would be ascertained through the post-mortem report.

The deceased was survived by three siblings, including two sisters.

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