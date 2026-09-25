DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Bathinda canal tragedy: Family protests, demands reduced water flow as search for missing siblings enters Day 4

Bathinda canal tragedy: Family protests, demands reduced water flow as search for missing siblings enters Day 4

Six-year-old Anjana and her 11-year-old brother Rishu, both residents of Jogi Nagar Tibba, were reportedly swept away while immersing a Lord Ganesha idol

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 03:20 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The family members raised slogans against the administration and later blocked a road, expressing anger over the failure to trace the children. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The kith and kin of two siblings who were feared drowned in the Bathinda branch of the Sirhind canal three days ago staged a protest on the canal bank on Friday, demanding that the water flow be reduced to facilitate the search for the children.

The family members raised slogans against the administration and later blocked a road, expressing anger over the failure to trace the children, who were feared drowned on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Six-year-old Anjana and her 11-year-old brother Rishu, both residents of Jogi Nagar Tibba, were reportedly swept away while immersing a Lord Ganesha idol.

Advertisement

The two had gone to the canal to watch the immersion when Anjana allegedly slipped and fell into the canal. Rishu jumped into the canal in an attempt to save his sister, but both were reportedly swept away by the strong current.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Naujawan Welfare Society continued the search operation on Friday. The search was carried out along stretches downstream from the spot up to Ghudda village, but the children could not be traced.

Advertisement

The family had earlier met some local politicians and sought a reduction in the canal's water level.

Some local residents said a large number of people were expected to gather along the canal for the immersion, but adequate arrangements were allegedly not in place that day.

The children's father is a migrant worker.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts