Bathinda cancer institute to offer robotic surgery

The Advanced Cancer Institute, Bathinda, is set to become the first government healthcare institution in the Malwa region to offer robotic cancer surgery. A robotic surgery system, costing nearly Rs 10 crore, is expected to reach the institute within a month.

“We are expecting the machine to arrive within a month,” said Dr Parvinder Sandhu, Director of the Advanced Cancer Institute.

Advertisement

Funded under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), which operates Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Bathinda, the facility will also be the second in the government sector in the state after Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The installation is expected to bring advanced surgical facilities closer to cancer patients in the Malwa region, many of whom have traditionally travelled outside the state or to distant cities for treatment.

Explaining the benefits of the technology, Dr Sandhu said the modular robotic surgery system, equipped with advanced 3D HD vision, would enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision, stability and visual clarity.

Advertisement

“For patients, this means minimal blood loss, smaller incisions and faster recovery. It will be a significant clinical milestone for government healthcare in the region. The institute has already introduced vacuum-assisted breast surgery, a first in government sector in the state, which allows procedures without leaving visible scars,” he said.

Inaugurated in 2016, the 100-bed cancer hospital has emerged as an important centre for cancer treatment in the region. It caters to more than 250 outpatients and administers chemotherapy to 60-70 patients daily.

Dr Sandhu also expressed concern over the rising incidence of cancer among young people. “Earlier, most cancer patients were above 50 years of age. Now, we are seeing patients as young as 25, which was rare in the past. Many of these cases are genetically associated,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman welcomed the HMEL’s support, saying that the robotic surgery system would further strengthen Bathinda’s position as a regional healthcare hub.

“Earlier, many cancer patients had to travel to places like Bikaner for treatment, and the train they frequently used

came to be known as the ‘Cancer Express’. Today, patients are coming to Bathinda for cancer care, and the new robotic surgery facility is expected to attract even more people from neighbouring districts, as well as Rajasthan and Haryana,” he said.