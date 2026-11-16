Bathinda cops return lost wallet to its owner

ASI Sarabjit Singh and Head Constable Hardeep Singh, deployed with the PCR team, set an example of honesty by returning a lost wallet to its owner after tracing him with the help of CCTV footage.

The two policemen found the wallet during a routine patrol on Saturday. It contained around Rs 2,500 in cash and important documents.

They checked footage from nearby CCTV cameras and traced its owner Jagjit Singh, a resident of Nachhattar Nagar here. Jagjit thanked the cops for their honesty and prompt action.