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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda cops return lost wallet to its owner

Bathinda cops return lost wallet to its owner

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:27 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Policemen hand over a wallet to its owner Jagjit Singh.
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ASI Sarabjit Singh and Head Constable Hardeep Singh, deployed with the PCR team, set an example of honesty by returning a lost wallet to its owner after tracing him with the help of CCTV footage.

The two policemen found the wallet during a routine patrol on Saturday. It contained around Rs 2,500 in cash and important documents.

They checked footage from nearby CCTV cameras and traced its owner Jagjit Singh, a resident of Nachhattar Nagar here. Jagjit thanked the cops for their honesty and prompt action.

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