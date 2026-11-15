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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda cyber police save retired bank officer from losing Rs 1.89 lakh

Bathinda cyber police save retired bank officer from losing Rs 1.89 lakh

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:44 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The Bathinda cybercrime police today claimed to have helped a retired State Bank of India officer recover his money after he was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.89 lakh on the pretext of booking three air tickets to Australia. The police also ensured that all three tickets were booked and handed over to him.

The complainant, Surjit Singh, a resident of Model Town Phase 3, had lodged a complaint through the cybercrime helpline 1930 on April 15. He was planning to travel to Australia with his family and had contacted a person for booking three air tickets. However, he accidentally dialled the wrong mobile number and transferred Rs 1,89,500 to the person who offered to arrange the tickets. After receiving the money, the person allegedly stopped responding to his calls and provided no information about the bookings, leaving the retired officer worried about losing his savings.

Acting on the complaint, the cyber crime police launched an investigation and traced the bank account in which the money had been transferred. The police contacted the account holder through his mobile number after corresponding with Federal Bank and subsequently called him to the police station to resolve the matter. Following the police intervention, the complainant was provided with air tickets, saving him a financial loss of Rs 1,89,500.

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