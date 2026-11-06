Bathinda DC, Barnala SSP get notice over ‘lapses’ in farm fire prevention

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has sought explanations from the Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Barnala over alleged lapses in preventing stubble burning, inadequate field inspections and ineffective monitoring of farm fire incidents.

The development comes a day after the Bathinda district administration claimed that the commission had expressed satisfaction with its efforts.

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Between September 15 and November 3, 148 farm fire incidents were recorded in Bathinda through the satellite monitoring system. However, only 68 of these were physically verified. In Barnala, 82 incidents were reported, of which officials physically verified just 28.

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The inspection coverage stood at 45.9 per cent in Bathinda and 34.1 per cent in Barnala.

Barnala has seen a 46.4 per cent increase in farm fires compared with the corresponding period last year.

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The commission also questioned the failure of the Parali Protection Force and designated nodal officers to detect or report fields marked as non-active fire locations but showing traces of burning.

It further pointed out that no action had reportedly been initiated against the officials responsible in either district under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021.

The officials concerned have been directed to submit their explanations by November 10, failing which the panel may consider further action. Section 14 provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both, subject to the applicable legal provisions.

A high-level CAQM team had visited Bathinda on Wednesday to review the progress of stubble-management initiatives and assess the adoption of alternative practices by farmers.