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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda-Delhi air service disrupted, flights operated on only 2 days in past two weeks

Bathinda-Delhi air service disrupted, flights operated on only 2 days in past two weeks

Bathinda Airport Director Kaushal Kamboj said airlines in a better position to explain exact reason for cancellations

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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An outer view of the Bathinda Airport at the Virk Kalan village. File photo
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The Bathinda-Delhi air service has been disrupted for the past two weeks, with flights operating only on two days during the period. The airport is located at Virk Kalan village, about 26 km from Bathinda.

Talking to The Tribune, Bathinda Airport Director Kaushal Kamboj said, “Only two flights had departed from Bathinda for Delhi and arrived from Delhi during the past two weeks – on September 19 and 24. The airline will be in a better position to explain the exact reason for the cancellations. We have ensured that passengers are informed through messages in advance in case of any cancellation, so that they do not face any inconvenience.”

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Alliance Air is scheduled to operate the Bathinda-New Delhi service five days a week. The local manager of Alliance Air, however, was not available for comment. The service was introduced under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) after the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Meanwhile, sources said the availability of flights had become an issue. The cancellations have forced passengers to make alternative travel arrangements.

The flight is used by students, doctors, politicians, security personnel, businesspersons and other passengers.

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Several residents have also been demanding air connectivity from Bathinda to more destinations since a long time.

There were rumours that the airport authorities had not received the winter schedule for flights. Kamboj, however, clarified that there was no such issue.

“The new schedule will come into effect from October 25 and there is no such issue,” he said.

The airport, which is the lone aviation facility in the southwestern region of Punjab, was inaugurated in 2016, adjacent to the Air Force Station at Bhisiana to facilitate socio-economic development under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)’ scheme.

The other flight to Hindon airport in Ghaziabad was suspended on September 26 last year after FlyBig, the company operating the service, was taken over by another company.

Earlier, the flight to Jammu, which used to operate five days a week, was withdrawn in 2019.

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