DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Bathinda DIG, DC, SSP interact with students amid concerns over recent campus incidents

Bathinda DIG, DC, SSP interact with students amid concerns over recent campus incidents

Officers assure students that their concerns and problems would be addressed; DIG Harjeet Singh says they would visit the universities again to interact with students and take up any issues faced by them

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh interacts with students at a university in Bathinda district on Monday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Amid concerns among students following recent incidents at Chitkara University and Lovely Professional University (LPU), Bathinda DIG Harjeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman and SSP Suhail Qasim Mir visited Guru Kashi University at Talwandi Sabo and the Central University of Punjab at Ghudda village on Monday to interact with students under the ‘Vidyarthiyan Naal Sanwaad’ programme.

During the interaction, the officers assured the students that their concerns and problems would be addressed. DIG Harjeet Singh said the students had been assured that their problems would be sorted out.

Advertisement

“The students are also advised to verify any information related to hostels or universities with the respective university authorities before sharing it on social media. They are asked not to make unverified posts viral,” said the DIG.

Advertisement

He further said that they would visit the universities again to interact with students and take up any issues faced by them.

Some girl students raised the issue of their safety with the officers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts