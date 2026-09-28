Bathinda DIG, DC, SSP interact with students amid concerns over recent campus incidents

Amid concerns among students following recent incidents at Chitkara University and Lovely Professional University (LPU), Bathinda DIG Harjeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman and SSP Suhail Qasim Mir visited Guru Kashi University at Talwandi Sabo and the Central University of Punjab at Ghudda village on Monday to interact with students under the ‘Vidyarthiyan Naal Sanwaad’ programme.

During the interaction, the officers assured the students that their concerns and problems would be addressed. DIG Harjeet Singh said the students had been assured that their problems would be sorted out.

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“The students are also advised to verify any information related to hostels or universities with the respective university authorities before sharing it on social media. They are asked not to make unverified posts viral,” said the DIG.

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He further said that they would visit the universities again to interact with students and take up any issues faced by them.

Some girl students raised the issue of their safety with the officers.