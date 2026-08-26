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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda district court complex, DC office receive bomb threat; police launch searches

Bathinda district court complex, DC office receive bomb threat; police launch searches

SP (City) Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said nothing objectionable was found after searches, emails were hoax; security measures stepped up at sensitive locations

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:45 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A police team conducts a search operation at the district court complex in Bathinda on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma 
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The district court complex, district administrative complex and some educational institutes in Bathinda received threatening emails on Wednesday, warning of bomb blasts on their premises, prompting the police to launch search operations.

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An advocate said in the wake of the threat email, court work was suspended around 12.15 pm, and fresh dates were assigned for the hearings.

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Bathinda SP (City) Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said, “After receiving information about threatening emails at the court complex, DC office and some educational institutes, search operations were launched. Nothing objectionable was found. The emails were found to be hoaxes, and no building was vacated.”

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The development comes two days after slogans praising former Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassin Dilawar Singh appeared on some buildings, including a government school in Bathinda district. Beant Singh was assassinated on August 31, 1995.

The recent incidents have put the police and security agencies on alert, particularly as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit Bathinda on September 5.

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The police are examining the source of the emails and have stepped up security measures at sensitive locations.

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