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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda educator Puneet Sidhu debuts with poetry collection ‘Unpacking the Heart’

Bathinda educator Puneet Sidhu debuts with poetry collection ‘Unpacking the Heart’

Published by Unistar Books, the collection features 41 poems exploring human emotions, life experiences, everyday observations

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 02:10 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Puneet Sidhu at the launch of her book.
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Puneet Sidhu, a faculty member at SSD Girls’ College of Education in Bathinda, has released her debut poetry collection, ‘Unpacking the Heart’. The book has been published by Unistar Books Pvt Ltd, Mohali.

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The 87-page collection comprises 41 poems written in both free verse and rhymed forms. Through her work, Sidhu seeks to capture human emotions, life experiences and observations from her surroundings with sensitivity and reflection.

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For the author, her workplace and family have been major sources of inspiration. Drawing on personal experiences and emotions, she transforms everyday moments into poetic expression.

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While the poems explore a range of emotions and themes, each piece ultimately conveys a sense of gratitude and positivity.

According to Sidhu, her journey as a poet began in 2019 when she wrote a poem alongside a group photograph of Class X students, marking the start of her literary pursuits.

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