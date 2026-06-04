Bathinda educator Puneet Sidhu debuts with poetry collection ‘Unpacking the Heart’

Puneet Sidhu, a faculty member at SSD Girls’ College of Education in Bathinda, has released her debut poetry collection, ‘Unpacking the Heart’. The book has been published by Unistar Books Pvt Ltd, Mohali.

Advertisement

The 87-page collection comprises 41 poems written in both free verse and rhymed forms. Through her work, Sidhu seeks to capture human emotions, life experiences and observations from her surroundings with sensitivity and reflection.

Advertisement

For the author, her workplace and family have been major sources of inspiration. Drawing on personal experiences and emotions, she transforms everyday moments into poetic expression.

Advertisement

While the poems explore a range of emotions and themes, each piece ultimately conveys a sense of gratitude and positivity.

According to Sidhu, her journey as a poet began in 2019 when she wrote a poem alongside a group photograph of Class X students, marking the start of her literary pursuits.