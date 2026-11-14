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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda girl spells 100 words backward in 2 mins, sets record

Bathinda girl spells 100 words backward in 2 mins, sets record

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:04 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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SSP Suhail Qasim Mir felicitates Ibadat Kaur Sidhu in Bathinda.
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Nine-year-old Ibadat Kaur Sidhu, a Class IV student of St Xavier’s School, Bathinda, has set a record by spelling 100 English words in reverse order in just two minutes and 12 seconds.

Her achievement has been recognised by the International Book of Records, which has awarded her a certificate and a medal. She was also felicitated by Bathinda SSP Suhail Qasim Mir at his office.

According to her mother, Arshpreet Kaur Sidhu, Ibadat is a topper at her school. “She demonstrated her exceptional memory and concentration by spelling 100 words, including apple, cat, India, Bathinda, Punjab and school in reverse order. The school also honoured her,” said Arshpreet.

She had practised for nearly three months to achieve the feat and also attended classes to improve her concentration, memory and speed through the abacus method.

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Ibadat has earlier secured a place in the India Book of Records and won prizes in two international abacus competitions.

Congratulating her, the SSP praised her exceptional mental abilities and said such achievements at a young age were a matter of pride not only for her family but also for Bathinda and Punjab. He encouraged her to continue working hard and to excel in her endeavours.

Father Cidloy Furtado, Principal of St Xavier’s School, also congratulated Ibadat on her achievement.

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