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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda jail authorities seek action against MP Amritpal’s aide ‘Pradhanmantri Bajeke’ over threat; police begin probe

Bathinda jail authorities seek action against MP Amritpal’s aide ‘Pradhanmantri Bajeke’ over threat; police begin probe

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:45 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhanmantri Bajeke.
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After alleged audio clips of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s aide, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhanmantri Bajeke, surfaced online on Monday, accusing the Bathinda Central Jail authorities of harassment and blasphemy, the jail authorities have sent a letter to the Cantonment police here, seeking action against him for allegedly threatening to kill the jail superintendent and his family.

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An Assistant Jail Superintendent has written to the police in this regard.

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Confirming this, Sub-Inspector Raghvir Singh, SHO, Cantonment police station, said, “We have received a letter from the jail authorities complaining against Bhagwant Singh Bajeke for threatening to kill the jail superintendent and his family. We are currently investigating the matter.”

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Bajeke is lodged in the jail here along with four of his alleged associates. In his purported audio clips, he is allegedly heard speaking to a family member, addressing her as “mata” (mother), and requesting her to make the audios viral.

In the conversation, he alleges that he is being denied permission to visit the gurdwara inside the jail and is being kept in isolation.

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In the alleged audios, he further claims that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed specifically around him and that jail authorities frequently change his location within the premises.

He also alleges that even basic items, such as buckets once given to him, were taken away, and that he was threatened and physically mistreated by a jail official, including having his beard pulled.

“The other four who came along with me are kept separate, and I am kept under the observation of the CRPF. I am a baptised Sikh, ask what wrong I have done. I am an associate of Amritpal and will remain one in the future as well,” Bajeke is heard saying in the alleged audios.

Tarsem Singh, father of MP Amritpal Singh, has demanded immediate attention from the authorities in this regard, warning of a strict action by the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).

Notably, Bhagwant Singh Bajeke, a resident of Bajeke village in Moga district, is lodged in jail here in connection with the Ajnala police station violence case registered in February 2023.

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