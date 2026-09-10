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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda law-and-order under scanner after series of armed attacks, AC copper wire thefts

Bathinda law-and-order under scanner after series of armed attacks, AC copper wire thefts

Residents have demanded intensified police patrolling and prompt action against those involved in the thefts

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:48 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A group of youngsters assault a man travelling in a bus in Bathinda on Wednesday. (Video grab)
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A series of violent incidents and thefts reported across Bathinda on Wednesday has raised fresh questions over the law-and-order situation, with videos of alleged attacks surfacing on social media and thieves striking markets despite the presence of a police picket nearby.

In the first incident, Kuldeep Singh of Giddar village was allegedly thrashed by a group of youngsters inside a bus in Nathana area on Wednesday. According to police, the assault was linked to a land dispute. The attackers allegedly entered the bus in which Kuldeep was travelling and beat him with batons. His turban was also removed during the assault.

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A co-passenger recorded the incident, and the nearly 30-second video has gone viral on social media. The youngsters are allegedly heard abusing Kuldeep while beating him. Despite the assault taking place in the presence of other passengers, nobody reportedly came forward to rescue him.

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DSP Pritpal Singh said the alleged attackers are relatives of the victim and that the assault was related to a land dispute. Kuldeep is currently admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nathana. The police team has recorded his statement and registered a case, while efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Sources said Kuldeep is the brother of a police inspector and was returning after appearing in court in connection with a case.

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Meanwhile, another video showing some youngsters allegedly carrying sticks and swords while attacking a boy sitting inside a shop near the Bathinda bus stand has also gone viral.

In another incident, some youngsters allegedly armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons entered a house in Parsram Nagar late on Wednesday evening and attacked a family. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Area residents said the family members fought back in self-defence, following which some of the attackers fled. Residents allegedly managed to catch two of them and handed them over to the police.

In yet another incident on Wednesday, some shopkeepers caught a thief at Sirki Bazar here and circulated a video warning other shopkeepers.

In a separate late-night incident, thieves allegedly targeted a market near the fire brigade office and stole copper pipes from the outdoor units of 12 air-conditioners. The theft came to light when shopkeepers opened their shops in the morning.

A similar theft had reportedly taken place in a nearby market on Saturday night, where miscreants allegedly stole copper wires and copper pipes from the outdoor units of four air-conditioners.

The recurring incidents have left shopkeepers upset. They pointed out that a police picket is stationed nearby and questioned how thieves were able to carry out such thefts repeatedly without being caught.

Residents have demanded intensified police patrolling and prompt action against those involved in the thefts.

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