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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda medical store sealed for 15 days, licence suspended

Bathinda medical store sealed for 15 days, licence suspended

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:09 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The Health Department has sealed a drug store, Punjab Medical Hall, located opposite Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Bhucho Khurd on the Barnala Road, for 15 days for alleged violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

The department has also suspended its retail drug licence for the same period, prohibiting the sale and purchase of allopathic medicines.

According to an order issued by the Zonal Licensing Authority (Drugs), a Drug Control Officer inspected the medical store on October 19 and found several violations. A show-cause notice was subsequently issued on October 21. However, the store operator’s reply was found unsatisfactory and was rejected by the department.

The department has also withdrawn permission to stock and sell medicines containing tapentadol and its salts with immediate effect. The operator has been directed to return any existing stock to the distributors concerned, wholesalers or manufacturers and inform the department.

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DSP Amritpal Singh Bhaati said the police had received complaints alleging that the drug store was selling intoxicating tablets. “A police team, along with drug control officials, conducted an inspection and found discrepancies between the physical stock available at the store and the stock recorded in its registers,” he said.

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