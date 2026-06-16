Bathinda PCR, traffic staff get body cams; to improve transparency, accountability

To make policing more transparent, the Police Control Room (PCR) and Traffic Police personnel in Bathinda have started wearing body cameras.

Advertisement

While distributing the cameras, Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav on Tuesday said the cameras will record both audio and video.

Advertisement

"This will help officers keep a record of their activities, collect better evidence and ensure transparency when dealing with the public," she said.

Advertisement

The police said the cameras will encourage professional behaviour and help in fair and effective law enforcement.

The police also said they are committed to using modern technology to provide transparent, efficient and citizen-friendly services.