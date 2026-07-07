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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda police arrest 3 for abducting, assaulting senior constable over old enmity

Bathinda police arrest 3 for abducting, assaulting senior constable over old enmity

The accused allegedly targeted the senior constable because he had arrested some of them recently; efforts underway to arrest two other unidentified accomplices

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:37 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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The Bathinda police have arrested three persons for allegedly abducting a senior constable, assaulting him and taking away his car and a debit card over an old enmity. The accused allegedly targeted him because he had arrested some of them recently.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh, Satpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, alias Popa, all residents of Sema Kalan village. The police said efforts were underway to arrest two other unidentified accomplices.

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According to the complaint lodged by Senior Constable Kulwinder Singh, the accused first recorded a video of him while he was taking medicine by the roadside on June 30 at Bhucho. They then allegedly assaulted him before forcibly taking him in their vehicle to Sema Kalan village, threatened him and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. He further claimed that they took away his debit card and car.

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DSP Arun Mundan said the complainant Senior Constable Kulwinder Singh is posted in the police helpline cell.

"Kulwinder had arrested four persons in a case last month, following which some of them allegedly nursed a grudge and carried out the assault and abduction. Three accused have been arrested, while raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining two. Proceedings to recover the complainant's car are also underway," the DSP added.

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A case has been registered at the Cantonment police station.

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