Bathinda police arrest 6 men accused of Bhucho robbery after brief encounter 

 

2 of them were armymen and they had stolen the AK-47 rifle used in the crime from their unit 
article_Author
Sukhmeet Bhasin
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 03:32 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
The Bathinda police on Friday arrested the six men accused of the recent robbery at Bhucho following a brief encounter and seized an AK-47 rifle used in the crime.

SP City Narinder Singh said two of them were armymen and they had stolen the AK-47 rifle used in the crime from their unit.

The accused had looted around Rs 8,000 in cash and five mobile phones at gunpoint from near Bhucho. Acting on intelligence that the suspects were spotted at Bhucho, police started a search operation, he added.

Police identified a suspicious vehicle with the Bathinda registration number. As it was intercepted, one of the accused opened fire from the AK-47 rifle.

In retaliatory firing, Satnam Singh was injured. He was taken to the hospital. The remaining five gang members were arrested.

