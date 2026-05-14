Bathinda police arrest two social activists for 'threatening' migrant fruit vendor, creates flutter ahead of MC polls

Bathinda police on Thursday arrested two activists for allegedly threatening a migrant fruit vendor.

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The accused were identified as Gurwinder Sharma and Dalveer Singh. A case was registered against four persons and unidentified persons under Sections 196, 197, 126(2), 351(2) and 190 of the BNS on the complaint of Vinay Yadav, a migrant worker.

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The other two accused booked in the case are Nanu Sharma and Sangam Singh, both residents of Bathinda

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Meanwhile, some social organisations have called for a gathering on Friday. Notably, for the past few days, a campaign has been underway in the town asking migrant workers and others to keep the city garbage-free.

The incident has created a flutter in the political circles as the Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for May 26.