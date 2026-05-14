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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda police arrest two social activists for 'threatening' migrant fruit vendor, creates flutter ahead of MC polls

Bathinda police arrest two social activists for 'threatening' migrant fruit vendor, creates flutter ahead of MC polls

Incident has created a flutter in the political circles as the Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for May 26

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:43 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Bathinda police on Thursday arrested two activists for allegedly threatening a migrant fruit vendor.

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The accused were identified as Gurwinder Sharma and Dalveer Singh. A case was registered against four persons and unidentified persons under Sections 196, 197, 126(2), 351(2) and 190 of the BNS on the complaint of Vinay Yadav, a migrant worker.

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The other two accused booked in the case are Nanu Sharma and Sangam Singh, both residents of Bathinda

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Meanwhile, some social organisations have called for a gathering on Friday. Notably, for the past few days, a campaign has been underway in the town asking migrant workers and others to keep the city garbage-free.

The incident has created a flutter in the political circles as the Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for May 26.

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