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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda police book man who died in 2020 in 2-month-old land dispute

Bathinda police book man who died in 2020 in 2-month-old land dispute

Seven booked over alleged trespassing and threats; police say they learnt only on Wednesday that one of the accused was dead

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:13 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Bathinda police have booked a man in an alleged case of trespassing and criminal intimidation dating back about two months, even though he had died more than six years ago.

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The man, Jagir Singh, son of Jagat Singh and a resident of Dialpura Bhaika village here, had died on January 21, 2020, according to his death certificate.

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The complainant, Balwinder Singh of Mehraj village, alleged to the police that the accused Sukhchain Singh, Gurmej Singh, Channa Singh, Babba Singh, Chhinda Singh, Jagir Singh and Gurdev Singh, all residents of Dialpura Bhaika village had recently tried to take illegal possession of his land at Dialpura Bhaika village.

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He further alleged that the accused chased him and others while carrying sticks and threatened them with dire consequences.

In his complaint, Balwinder Singh also expressed apprehension about his life and property, saying that the accused should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

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The FIR was registered on August 9 under Sections 329(3), 62, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS against all seven accused.

Talking to The Tribune, Sub-Inspector Parbat Singh, SHO of the Bhagta Bhai Ka police station, said a complaint had been submitted to the SSP, following which an inquiry was marked to the DSP Rampura Phul. “The accused, however, did not appear before the DSP, following which the FIR was registered. We came to know yesterday that a deceased had been booked among the accused,” the SHO said.

When asked whether the police would take action against the complainant for misleading the police, he said, “This is a matter of investigation.”

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