Bathinda police identify 126 drug hotspots, clear 63 in major crackdown

Following alleged videos showing the availability and consumption of drugs at various locations in Bathinda district, the police identified 126 spots reportedly being used for drug abuse and have so far cleared 63 of them.

A large number of police personnel, along with labourers, were deployed for the operation. Bathinda SSP Suhail Qasim Mir led the drive and said the remaining 63 spots would be cleared and locked on Saturday.

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According to the SSP, most of the identified locations were abandoned buildings and parks that had allegedly become vulnerable to misuse. He said, "Once all the sites are cleared, the police and administration would explore ways to develop them for recreational purposes so that the public can use these spaces and they are not misused for illegal activities."

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The SSP also appealed to residents to inform the police about any other such locations in the district. He assured that if more vulnerable spots are brought to the police’s notice, appropriate action would be taken to clear them as well.

The police said that the initiative was aimed at preventing the misuse of public and abandoned spaces and making them safer for residents.