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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda police install complaint boxes in villages to fight drugs

Bathinda police install complaint boxes in villages to fight drugs

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:22 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A complaint box installed at Ablu village in Bathinda district.
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Stepping up efforts under the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, the Bathinda police have started installing complaint boxes in villages to collect information and suggestions from residents on drug abuse and trafficking.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman and SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said a complaint box had been installed at Ablu village. The residents can share information about drug peddling and suggest measures to tackle the problem, they said, adding that complaint boxes would also be installed in other villages too.

The police have also been holding meetings with the Village Defence Committee members, panchayat representatives and residents in several villages, including Ghuman Kalan and the drug hotspot Bhokhra, to mobilise community support against drugs.

In Ablu, the police registered a case under the NDPS Act and recovered 6 gm of heroin from beneath a bridge over drain in the village. A march and a door-to-door campaign were also conducted to spread awareness against the drug menace.

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