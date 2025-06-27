Bathinda police nab youth with five pistols, 11 live cartridges smuggled from MP

Bathinda police today claimed to have arrested a youngster with five country-made pistols and 11 live cartridges, which he had allegedly brought from Madhya Pradesh.

Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said the youngster, identified as Monu Gujjar, a resident of Surkhpeer Road here, is unemployed and is already facing two criminal cases, including one of snatching. “His father is a scrap dealer, and Monu acted merely as a conduit. However, we will investigate if he has any links with any gang,” said the SP.

“During the preliminary investigation, we found that Monu came into contact with someone in jail recently, who told him to go to MP and collect the weapons. When Monu returned here by train and was walking from Ring Road to Bhagu Road carrying a bag, he was frisked, and five pistols and 11 live cartridges were recovered,” said the SP.

He added that the jailed person who directed Monu to commit the crime in exchange for money would now be brought on a production warrant for further investigation.

“Monu is unaware of the exact name of the person presently lodged in jail who sent him to MP. He has only provided the nickname. We will also send a team to MP to probe the links of this network,” the SP said.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Civil Lines police station here.