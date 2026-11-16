Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Bathinda police receive 4,934 cyber fraud complaints involving Rs 21.31 crore in 22 months: RTI

Bathinda police receive 4,934 cyber fraud complaints involving Rs 21.31 crore in 22 months: RTI

3,513 complaints pending; police cite ‘under investigation’ when asked about refunds

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:52 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

As many as 4,934 cyber fraud complaints involving Rs 21.31 crore were received by the Bathinda district police between January 2025 and October 2026, with 3,513 complaints still pending, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The information was provided by the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bathinda, in response to an RTI application filed by local activist Sanjeev Goyal.

According to the data, the police received 2,395 complaints involving Rs 10.43 crore in 2025, of which 1,667 remained pending. During the first 10 months of the current year, another 2,539 complaints involving Rs 10.87 crore were received, with 1,846 still pending.

The figures indicate that the number of complaints received in the first 10 months of the current year has already surpassed the total for the entire previous year.

Advertisement

August this year recorded the highest number of complaints at 300, followed by October (296), June (289) and September (287).

RTI activist Sanjeev Goyal also sought details of the amount refunded to victims of cyber fraud. However, the police did not provide figures for either year, stating that the matter was “under investigation”.

The data highlights the growing challenge of cyber fraud, with the number of complaints rising and a substantial proportion remaining pending. Overall, around 71 per cent of the complaints received during the 22-month period were pending, according to the figures supplied by the police.

Advertisement

The information also raises questions about the recovery of money lost by victims, as the police response does not specify how much of the reported Rs 21.31 crore has been returned.

Talking to The Tribune, Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO of the Cyber Crime Police Station, said, “The investigation into pending complaints is under way.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts