Bathinda police receive 4,934 cyber fraud complaints involving Rs 21.31 crore in 22 months: RTI

As many as 4,934 cyber fraud complaints involving Rs 21.31 crore were received by the Bathinda district police between January 2025 and October 2026, with 3,513 complaints still pending, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The information was provided by the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bathinda, in response to an RTI application filed by local activist Sanjeev Goyal.

According to the data, the police received 2,395 complaints involving Rs 10.43 crore in 2025, of which 1,667 remained pending. During the first 10 months of the current year, another 2,539 complaints involving Rs 10.87 crore were received, with 1,846 still pending.

The figures indicate that the number of complaints received in the first 10 months of the current year has already surpassed the total for the entire previous year.

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August this year recorded the highest number of complaints at 300, followed by October (296), June (289) and September (287).

RTI activist Sanjeev Goyal also sought details of the amount refunded to victims of cyber fraud. However, the police did not provide figures for either year, stating that the matter was “under investigation”.

The data highlights the growing challenge of cyber fraud, with the number of complaints rising and a substantial proportion remaining pending. Overall, around 71 per cent of the complaints received during the 22-month period were pending, according to the figures supplied by the police.

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The information also raises questions about the recovery of money lost by victims, as the police response does not specify how much of the reported Rs 21.31 crore has been returned.

Talking to The Tribune, Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO of the Cyber Crime Police Station, said, “The investigation into pending complaints is under way.”