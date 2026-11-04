Bathinda police recover Rs 15,000 lost in cyber fraud

The cyber crime police station in Bathinda claimed to have helped a victim recover the entire Rs 15,000 he had lost in an online fraud in January this year.

The victim, Sikander Singh, had lodged a complaint through the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930), stating that an unidentified person had taken his mobile phone on the pretext of speaking to one of his relatives. The accused allegedly used the phone to transfer Rs 15,000 from the victim’s bank account to his own without his knowledge.

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After discovering the fraud, the victim immediately contacted the cybercrime helpline. His complaint was subsequently forwarded to the cyber crime police station in Bathinda for necessary action.

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Acting promptly, the police initiated efforts to recover the money. The entire amount was successfully recovered and returned to the victim.